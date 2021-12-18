4 killed after container-truck overturns, falls on autorickshaw

New Delhi: Four people were killed on Saturday after a container truck overturned and fell on the auto-rickshaw they were traveling in, near the IGI stadium in central Delhi. Two of the deceased have been identified as Surrender Kumar Yadav and his nephew Jai Kishore. The others are yet to be identified.

‘ Rescue operations were initiated as the persons in the autorickshaw had been trapped under the container. The body of the three-wheeler was cut open and it was found that there were four men inside. The four people had been crushed severely and were declared brought dead when rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital. The container weighed nearly 35 tonnes and it has been shifted from the main road towards the curb’, said DCP (Central district) Shweta Chauhan.

The truck’s driver and helper fled the spot after the accident. Initial investigation by the police revealed that the vehicle was loaded with rice and it was going from Sonipat to the Tughlakabad depot.