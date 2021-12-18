Attempt to ‘desecrate’ Guru Granth Sahib at Amritsar’s Golden Temple results in death

A man who attempted to desecrate the Holy Guru Granth Sahib in Sri Harimandir Sahib Gurdwara has died. Parminder Singh, the DCP of Amritsar Police, confirmed that the person had died after trying to jump over the grill. The man was arrested in Amritsar’s Golden Temple for attempting to approach the Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the main building of Sri Harimandir Sahib.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force apprehended him. Reports state that the young man suddenly jumped onto the grill and reached near the Granth Sahib. Granth Singhs are the only people allowed in the main building. The incident prompted members of several Sikh organizations to reach Sri Harimandir Sahib.