Minimum marriage age varies across the world: From UK to North Korea

On Thursday, India’s cabinet approved the proposal to raise the marriage age for women from 18 to 21. An individual’s marriageable age is generally considered the age at which she or he can legally get married. Although opinions on the issue of bringing the marriageable age of women up to that of men may differ, it is critical to know what the marriageable age of women is around the world. Below are the legal marriage ages in the following countries:

1. United Kingdom

For both heterosexual and homosexual couples in the United Kingdom, the legal marriage age is 18 years old, which is the age of the majority. However, children under the age of 16 can still be married with parental consent.

2. Australia

In Australia, the legal age for marriage is 18 years of age. This law permits marriage between couples of the same sex and heterosexuality. However, under ‘unusual and exceptional circumstances’, people as young as 16 can be married if a court authorizes the marriage and if they have consented to their parents.

3. Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago only recognizes heterosexual marriages and while the legal marriage age is 18, people may marry much younger based on their religious beliefs. For Muslims, the legal marriage age can be as low as 12, and for Hindus, it can be as low as 16.

4. North Korea

The legal age of marriage in North Korea is different for men and women. The legal age of marriage for men in North Korea is 18 years, while the legal age of marriage for women is 17 years. Although much remains secretive about North Korea, from what is known about its family laws, marriage is different for men and women.

5. Japan

There is also a separate minimum age of marriage for males and females in Japan, but it does not recognize same-sex marriages. Men can marry as young as 16 years of age, and women as young as 16. However, any marriage under the age of 20 in Japan requires parental consent.