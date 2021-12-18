Could omicron and delta team up to make a super variant? It’s possible, experts say

A new warning from some health professionals has sparked concern around the world amid the concern about the new Omicron type of coronavirus. Since its discovery in South Africa last month, the Omicron strain has been on its way to be the dominant strain in the US, displacing the delta version.

Is it possible to combine these two highly transmissible strains and generate a super variant? According to Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Paul Burton, it’s possible

Dr Burton told the UK Parliament’s Science and Technology Committee earlier this week that if Omicron and delta infect someone at the same time, a new super version might emerge.

The Daily Mail quoted Dr Burton as adding, ‘There’s certainly data, and there have been some papers released again from South Africa earlier from the pandemic when people – and certainly immunocompromised people – can house both viruses.’