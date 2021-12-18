Ex-Olympian accused of fraudulently acquiring millions in Covid aid and investing money in a Ted Bundy film

US Federal investigators said on Thursday that a former Olympic speedskater was accused of illegally acquiring millions in coronavirus relief funds and spending major part of it in a film about the serial killer Ted Bundy.

Allison Baver, who is 41 years old, has been charged with eight counts of making a false statement to a bank and one count of money laundering, a news release from the US Attorney’s Office in Utah revealed.

Baver won a bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, less than a year after breaking her leg and shattering her ankle in a world cup competition in Bulgaria.

Allison Baver Entertainment was founded afterwards, with the mission of empowering ‘visionaries, creators and entrepreneurs to create greatness’ in film and television.

Baver claimed in eight applications for Payroll Protection Program funds filed with two banks last year that the company had an average monthly payroll of $4 million, according to an indictment filed on Wednesday.

According to the accusation, she claimed that the company had 105 employees on several applications. She stated that there were 430 in others. According to the indictment, the company had no employees and no monthly payroll.