Ganga Expressway: These UP cities will benefit

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 594-kilometer-long six-lane Ganga Expressway opening from Shahjahanpur region in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday. Built at a cost of more than Rs. 36,200 crore, Ganga Expressway will become the state’s longest highway. The Ganga Expressway is expected to add to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) development narrative ahead of the vital Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year, providing a substantial boost to the region’s socio-economic development.

According to the statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Ganga expressway is being built on PM Modi’s vision to deliver fast-paced connectivity across the country. The expressway will run from Meerut’s Bijauli village to Prayagraj’s Judapur Dandu village, passing via Meerut, Hapur, Sambhal, Budaun, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, and Pratapgarh.

It will also have a 3.75-metre-wide service road to make it easier for residents of adjacent villages to commute. On the highway, there will also be 9 public convenience centres, 14 major and 126 minor bridges, 7 railway overbridges, and 381 underpasses. The Ganga expressway will be ready for commute by 2024.