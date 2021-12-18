India Meteorological Department issues cold wave alert for these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert in several states in the country. The national weather agency in its latest bulletin said that several parts of northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan will witness cold wave situation from Saturday.

‘Impact expected and action suggested due to Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions over J & K, HP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh during next 4 days; over Gujarat State during next 3 days ; over north Rajasthan next 5 days and over West UP during 19th-21st Dec’, said IMD.

Also Read: Recovery rate stands at 98.38% in India

IMD also updated that Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat may witness cold wave condition for next few days. Temperature may fall by 2-3°C in most parts of Northwest India and Maharashtra. In parts of Central India, a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C during the next 4 days is likely.