Nepal makes quarantine mandatory for passengers from 67 countries

Kathmandu: Nepal made two weeks quarantine mandatory for passengers coming from 67 countries. The government took this decision after considering Omicron variant of Covid-19 situation.
All the passengers coming from these 67 countries must undergo 7-day quarantine in a hotel at their own expense. They must also take a RT-PCR test on the 7th day and if tested negative they must stay in home quarantine for another 7 days. If tested positive then they will be shifted to designated isolation center or hospital.
European and Asian countries are mainly included in the list of countries, including Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, United States.
