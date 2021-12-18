Nivin Pauly- Rajeev Ravi film ‘Thuramukham’ set to hit theatres; Release date announced

The much anticipated Malayalam movie by Rajeev Ravi starring Nivin Pauly, ‘Thuramukham’ is all set for its theatrical release on January 20.

‘People’s voice cannot be silenced! The rebellion is set to begin. ‘Thuramukham’, releasing on January 20, 2022 in theatres near you’, lead actor Nivin Pauly shared on Twitter.

The story of the film has been written by Gopan Chidambaram. The film is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat. The main story idea for ‘Thuramukham’ was inspired by writer Gopan Chidambaram’s father K.M Chidambaram’s stage play of the same name. The film, which is about the Chappa system that was in practice in the 1940s and 1950s at the Kochi harbour, was originally scheduled to hit screens in May this year. However, the pandemic caused the film’s release to be postponed to December. The team, which chose to postpone the film again, has fixed January 20 for its release.

Actress Nimisha Sajayan will be playing a prominent female lead in the film and the rest of the cast includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Poornima Indrajith, Sudev Nair, Arjun Asokan, Darshana Rajendran, Manikandan R. Achari and Joju George.