Omicron wreaks havoc in UK: circuit-breaker lockdown on cards

According to UK media sources, the British government is contemplating a two-week circuit breaker lockdown after Christmas to keep up with the rapidly spreading Omicron form of coronavirus. According to rumours citing leaked minutes of a meeting of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), regulations for the lockdown are being drafted, which will prohibit indoor mixing except for work purposes.

According to reports, the advisory panel has offered UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a number of Plan C options, ranging from ‘gentle guidance to encourage individuals all the way up to lockdown.’

The UK has seen around 700 to 800 hospital admissions every day for the last seven days due to an exponential increase in Covid cases, and the SAGE has warned that stringent measures will be required to prevent the number from reaching the levels seen in January when the country reported over 3,700 hospital admissions per day.