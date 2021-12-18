Recovery rate stands at 98.38% in India

New Delhi: 7415 new Covid-19 cases along with 8,706 recoveries and 289 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall infection tally has surged to 3,47,33,194. The total recoveries is at 3,41,71,471. The death toll now stands at 4,77,158. At present there are 84,565 active cases in the country and this is the lowest in 569 days.

As per the data released by the ministry, the daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 51 days now. Over 136.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

The active cases comprise 0.24% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate is at 98.38% and it is the highest since March 2020. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57% . It has been less than 2% for last 75 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62%. It has been below 1% for the last 34 days.