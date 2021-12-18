UP polls 2022: BJP to launch ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ tomorrow

Lucknow: As a part of the poll campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to take out ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ from six places in the state from December 19. The Yatras will be inaugurated by the party’s top leaders including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other union ministers. Yatras will be taken out from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar and Ballia. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will flag off the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Ambedkar Nagar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will inaugurate the second yatra from Mathura. The third Yatra will be flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commencing from Jhansi and concluding in Kanpur. The fourth yatra will start from Bidurkoti in Bijnor which will be inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. It will conclude in Rampur.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will start the fifth journey from Ballia and will conclude in Basti. The sixth yatra will be inaugurated by Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani. The yatra will commence at Ghazipur and conclude in her own constituency Amethi.