Brigadier Lidder’s daughter Aashna Lidder back on Twitter, says why she left

Brigadier Lakhwinder Singh Lidder was one of the 13 military soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8. The great fortitude of his daughter Aashna Lidder was noted and appreciated when his family members administered the death rituals. It came to be known that the 17-year-old had authored a poem collection titled ‘In Search of a Title’, with the prologue written by General Bipin Rawat, who was also killed in the chopper accident. Lidder was apparently ridiculed for her political beliefs and she deactivated her Twitter account on the day of her father’s funeral.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Sena and Karti Chidambaram of the Congress also condemned the trolling. Aashna Lidder was back on Twitter on Saturday and said that she had deactivated her account on her own to spend time with her family, free of distractions.

‘Gratitude surges through me as I thank the nation for mourning the loss of my father with us… The biggest consolation I have is it, isn’t my loss alone, it’s our loss. Had de-activated my Twitter on my own, to spend time with family and away from any distraction’, she tweeted.

Had de-activated my twitter on my own, to spend time with family and away from any distraction.

To this, Priyanka Chaturvedi replied, ‘Wish you strength and courage! Shine on. Happy to see you back on Twitter..!’

Aashna described her father as a hero and the greatest friend when she bid a heartfelt goodbye to Brigadier Lidder. She also expressed her joy and appreciation for having been able to spend 17 years with her father. ‘I am going to be 17. So, he was with me for 17 years, we will go ahead with happy memories. It is a national loss. My father was a hero, my best friend. Maybe it was destined and better things will come our way. He was my biggest motivator’, Aashna had said.