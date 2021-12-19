Disha, Raashii Khanna join Sidharth in ‘Yodha’, film to release on Nov 11

The makers of the action flick ‘Yodha’ revealed on Saturday that Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna will star with Sidharth Malhotra in the film. The film will be directed by debutant director combo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, with backing from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. The news of the female lead in Yodha was disclosed on social media by Dharma Productions.

‘Our two female leads of #Yodha are coming to hijack your hearts – welcoming Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna to the family!’ the studio posted on Instagram.

Yodha marks Dharma Productions’ first collaboration with Patani and Khanna. Malhotra has previously collaborated with the studio on films such as Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons, and most recently Shershaah. Patani and Khanna also shared the news on social media and expressed their delight to be a part of the action franchise. The film will be released on November 11 next year.