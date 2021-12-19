India’s ties with the Maldives are accurate but false, government clarifies!

In a statement released on Sunday, the government of Maldives noted that ‘misguided and unsubstantiated’ reports had surfaced about bilateral relations with India. In response to attempts to spread hatred against India, the Maldives government expressed ‘profound concern’. Citing India as one of the closest bilateral partners, the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs called out the involved ‘political personalities’ and other individuals who spread hatred and made false allegations, jeopardizing bilateral relations.

While the Government of Maldives champions freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, its strong belief is that these fundamental rights should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner. The ministry’s statement also emphasized that spreading hatred and making false allegations regarding bilateral ties with neighbouring countries can damage relations with allies. Furthermore, it affects the safety and security of their citizens living in Maldives as well as Maldivians abroad.

Maldives reaffirmed its longstanding ties with all its international partners are founded on mutual respect and understanding. In conclusion of the statement, the government of Maldives urged all parties, especially the political leadership, to act responsibly. Furthermore, they requested that false information not be spread that could undermine relations between the country and its neighbours and the international community.