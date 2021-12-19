Omicron cases surge in Britain; 10,000 cases from 24 hours

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 is spreading at an alarming rate in United Kingdom. According to British government data, a significant increase in covid cases was reported in just 24 hours. Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has also declared a “major incident” to help hospitals in dealing with the Omicron influx.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of Omicron cases in the UK hit almost 25,000 by Friday evening, an increase of over 10,000 cases within 24 hours. As of Thursday, seven people who were believed to be infected with the Omicron have died, up from one death in the UKHSA’s prior data, which ran up to Tuesday.

During this span, the number of patients, suspected of being infected with Omicron jumped from 65 to 85. If the present Omicron surge trend continues in England, at least 3,000 hospital admissions per day is to be expected, said SAGE, which recommends tightening coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-related laws.