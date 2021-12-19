Omicron recasts the COVID strategy for 2022 all over the world

Scientists are rewriting their estimates for the COVID-19 pandemic next year as the Omicron form gains traction in major world powers of Europe and the United States.

Only a few weeks earlier, disease experts predicted that following a succession of surges caused by the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants, countries will begin to emerge from the pandemic in 2022.

The first would be groups that have had a large amount of coronavirus exposure due to a mix of illnesses and immunisation.

COVID was predicted to become an endemic illness in certain areas, with less severe recurring or seasonal outbreaks. Vaccines, which were only available in wealthier countries for much of 2021, could reach the majority of the world’s population by the end of the year.

Countries are already resorting to measures utilised earlier in the pandemic, such as restricting travel, reimposing mask regulations and recommending against large holiday gatherings.

While it is not quite back to square one, disease specialists told media that much more of the world will need to be vaccinated or exposed to COVID to get through the worst of the pandemic.

‘People are sick of the pandemic, and I am sick of it, but until we can get some urgency to drive our leaders to act, I truly see 2022 being a lot more of the same as 2021,’ said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization.