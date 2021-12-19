PM Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 650 crore in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a number of development projects in Goa costing over 600 crore rupees on Sunday, including the refurbished Fort Aguada Jail Museum. The PM dedicated a super speciality block at Goa Medical College, the New South Goa District Hospital, the aviation skill development centre at Mopa Airport, and the gas-insulated substation at Dabolim-Navelim in Margao on Goa Liberation Day.

Modi also honoured the liberation warriors and veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’ as part of the Goa Liberation Day celebrations at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

The Prime Minister, speaking at the ceremony, remarked that Goa’s land and water had been gifted by nature. ‘Goa came under Portugal rule when the other major part of the country was ruled by the Mughals. But even centuries later, neither Goa has forgotten its Indianness, nor India has forgotten its Goa’, he added.

On the celebration of Goa Liberation Day, PM Modi paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial in Panaji and joined the Sail Parade and FlyPast.