Study finds Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, but isn’t much milder

According to a study, the chance of reinfection with the Omicron Covid-19 virus variant is more than five times higher than Delta, and it shows no signs of being milder, as cases spread across Europe and endanger year-end celebrations.

Imperial College London’s findings were based on the data received from the UK Health Security Agency and the National Health Service on patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between November 29 and December 11.

‘We find no evidence for both chance of hospitalisation attendance and symptom state that Omicron is more or less severe than Delta,’ the report concluded, adding that data on hospitalizations is still scarce.

‘Omicron was linked with a 5.4-fold greater risk of reinfection compared to Delta after controlling for vaccine status, age, sex, ethnicity, asymptomatic status, area and specimen date,’ according to the study, which was published on December 16.