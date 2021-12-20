‘Aapke bure din aayenge’: Jaya Bachchan lashes out with curse in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan lashed out in Rajya Sabha today, after a personal remark by a member while she was participating in a discussion on the bill on narcotic drugs. Jaya Bachchan’s remarks came when she was asked by the Chair to participate in the discussion on the ‘Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, when she alleged that the Chair presided by Bhubaneswar Kalita was not listening to the opposition side.

‘We want justice. We don’t expect justice from there (treasury benches) but can we expect it from you? How are you protecting the members of this house or the 12 members sitting outside? How are you protecting them?’ Bachchan said, addressing the Chair. As chaos ensued, she alleged that personal remarks were made against her. ‘I expect you to take action on the comment he made on me and my career. You want to be fair. You are sitting on the chair, you don’t belong to any party, sir’, she said.

As members from around loudly protested, then actor-turned politician exploded, targeting the treasury benches. ‘What is going on? This is terrible. Aap logon ke bure din aayenge, (Your bad days will come)’. The Chair, however, announced that the remarks which were not suitable would be expunged from the record. As the situation almost spun out of control, Mr Kalitha adjourned the House till 5 pm.

Jaya Bachchan’s daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, was questioned for five hours by the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with alleged forex violations linked to the ‘Panama Papers’. Sources said there are allegations that she stashed her money in a company based in the British Virgin Islands.