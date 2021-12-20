India’s Omicron count crosses 150; 6 new cases in Maharashtra

NEW DELHI: India’s Omicron count rose to 151 on Sunday after Maharashtra reported 6 new cases, while a teen boy and a 45-year-old NRI, who recently arrived in Gujarat from the UK, also tested positive for the Omicron variant. According to officials, Omicron infections have been found in 11 states and union territories: Maharashtra (54), Rajasthan (17), Delhi (22), and Karnataka (14),Gujarat (9), Kerala (11), Telangana (20), Andhra Pradesh (1), Tamil Nadu (1), and West Bengal (1), Chandigarh (1). On Sunday, six people in Maharashtra tested positive for the Omicron strain, bringing the total number of such cases in the state to 54, according to the state’s health department. Two of the patients had previously visited Tanzania, while two others had recently returned from England and one from the Middle East. All of them are fully vaccinated. Out of 54 cases in Maharashtra, 22 have been found in Mumbai.