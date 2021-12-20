Kerala records 4 more Omicron cases; tally reaches 15

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala confirms 4 more Omicron cases, taking the tally to 15. The four cases have been recorded in Thiruvananthapuram. Among the four, two are the primary contacts of the 17-year old, who became Omicron positive on the other day. A 27-year-old from the UK and a 32-year-old from Nigeria are the other two confirmed cases. The 27-year-old came from the UK and was in quarantine. The 32-year-old was tested positive at the airport following a genome sequencing. With this, the number of Omicron cases in the state has increased from 11 to 15.

India has now at least 171 Omicron cases. According to central and state officials, Omicron cases have been detected in: Maharashtra (54), Delhi (28), Karnataka (19), Telangana (20), Rajasthan (17), Gujarat (11), Kerala (15), Andhra Pradesh (1),Tamil Nadu (1), Chandigarh (1) and West Bengal (4).