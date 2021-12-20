Passengers From ‘At-Risk’ Countries must pre-book for on-arrival RT-PCR test

Passengers arriving at six major airports in India on or after Monday from countries designated as ‘at risk’ due to the spread of the Omicron version of the coronavirus will be required to pre-book RT-PCR testing, according to orders given last week by the ministry of civil aviation. According to a government announcement, the ‘Air Suvidha’ interface will be changed to accommodate travellers arriving from ‘at risk’ nations or who have visited those countries within the last 14 days.

These airports are also in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, which are the country’s six largest metro cities. The ministry underlined that this is only the first stage of the protocol’s implementation and that if the system is stabilised and passengers are not inconvenienced in the pre-booking process, the rule may be extended to other airports as well.