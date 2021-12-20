Sabarimala rolls back to near normalcy as 60,000 devotees are allowed daily

Pathanamthitta: Kerala government has announced more concessions for Sabarimala pilgrimage ahead of the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival. The new relaxations will allow 60,000 worshipers per day to have darshan at the temple. Devotees will be allowed to perform ‘Neyyabhishekam’ directly from 7 am to 12 noon, said The Travancore Devaswom Board.

It has also decided to open the forest path for pilgrims also in compliance with the Covid protocols.. The Devaswom Minister’s office has announced that a new tender has been issued and a contract has been signed to resolve the Aravana shortage.