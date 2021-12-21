122 students in IITs, IIMs, Central Institutes committed suicide during 2014-21, govt reveals

Delhi: As many as 122 students enrolled with various higher educational institutions under the Union government committed suicide between 2014 and 2021, the central government informed Lok Sabha on Monday. Of the 122, 24 students belong to the SC community, three students from the ST community, and 41 students from the Other Backward Communities. In a written statement, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that three were members of minority communities.

According to institution-wise break up provided by the government, IITs and IIMs account for 34 and five suicide respectively. Of the 34 students, five were SCs and 13 were OBCs . Across Central universities, 37 students committed suicide.

‘In order to reduce academic stress, the ministry has taken numerous efforts such as peer supported learning, introduction of technical education in regional languages…Students, wardens, and caretakers are being educated to report any indicators of depression among students to the authorities so that timely clinical counselling can be provided’, Pradhan added.