’83’ movie declared tax free in Delhi; Hitting theatres on Dec 24

Mumbai: The much anticipated cricket drama ’83’ directed by Kabir Khan with actor Ranveer Singh in lead role, has been declared tax free in Delhi, the makers announced on Tuesday. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, ’83 will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, took to Twitter and thanked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for the decision. ’83 declared tax free in Delhi. Thank you Arvind Kejriwal ji, Manish Sisodia ji for your support’, the tweet read.

The film narrates India’s iconic win under Kapil Dev’s captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Actor Deepika Padukone features in a special role in the film, playing Romi, Kapil’s wife. The film also stars actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree.

