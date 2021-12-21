Are You Aware of These Five Interesting Facts and Theories About Dreams?

We casually use phrases like ‘dream big in life and ‘dreams offer an escape from the harsh reality’ in our daily lives. However, how much do we truly know about dreams? The majority of us know relatively little about dreams, their meanings, causes and so on. Since the dawn of time, questions about dreams have piqued the interest of scientists and philosophers alike, and new theories on the subject emerge on a regular basis.

Continue reading to learn some strange facts about dreams that you may not have known about.

Your dreams show you familiar faces

Our brains aren’t built to develop new faces, especially when we are dreaming, so every face you see in your dreams is someone you have met in real life. They may not be individuals you are close to or encounter on a daily basis, but they may be someone you have seen at any time in your life.

You can have multiple dreams in one night

It is common to have 4-7 dreams in a single night, though you will most likely only remember the final one. The amount of your dreams you recall is determined by your sleep cycle.

Spicy food may give you nightmares

Some people say that if you eat too much spice right before bed, you will have nightmares. You will be more likely to wake up in the middle of the night.

Visually impaired people have sensory dreams

Those who have been blind since birth experience dreams that are based on other senses than sight. People who lose their sight later in life, on the other hand, might experience typical visual dreams.

You may train yourself to rewrite your dreams

Some dreams are thought to occur when the brain is attempting to process stress or severe trauma. Although it does involve some expertise, a pioneering approach called visual therapy may be used to rewrite a terrible dream screenplay and modify its path.

