Asian Champions Trophy: India loses to Japan in semi-final

Dhaka: Japan defeated 3-time champions India in the second semi-final of Men’s Asian Champions Trophy at the Maulana Bhasani Hockey Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Tuesday.
India will now face Pakistan in the third-place match on Wednesday in Dhaka. Japan will now face South Korea in the finals.
For Japan, Shota Yamada (1st minute, penalty), Raiki Fujishima (2nd minute), Yoshiki Kirishita (14th), Kosei Kawabe (35th) and Ryoma Ooka (41st) scored the goals. For India, Dilpreet Singh (17th minute), vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (43rd) and Hardik Singh (58th) scored goals.
