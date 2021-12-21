Goa assembly polls: Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joins Trinamool

Kolkata: Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, the sitting MLA from Curtorim of Goa, who resigned from Congress yesterday, has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

‘Today, former INC India Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco joined us in the presence of our Chairperson Mamata Banerjee and our National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee. We extend a very warm welcome to him! Together, we shall work for the betterment of all Goans!;’ the party extended a warm welcome to Lourenco in a tweet.

The Congress state working president Lourenco resigned from the Member of the Legislative Assembly. The Curtorim MLA submitted his resignation to Goa Assembly Speaker Namrata Ulman at her office. Notably, Congress recently declared its first list of eight candidates for the upcoming polls in the state, and Lourenco’s name was on the list.

Former Goa chief minister Ravi Naik resigned as Congress MLA earlier this month. Luizinho Faleiro, who was also former chief minister of Goa, resigned from Congress and joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which will be contesting the state assembly polls, which are scheduled for early 2022.