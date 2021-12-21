‘GoI seems to think ignorance is bliss’: Tharoor slams Centre over K-Rail Project

New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lashed out at the Central Government on Tuesday over the K-Rail Silverline Project. Tharoor noted that the Centre is unable to answer the questions pertaining to the environmental impact and the monetary compensation.

Tharoor has strongly supported the implementation of the state government’s semi-high speed rail corridor. Shashi Tharoor shared through a tweet a copy of the questions that were raised in Lok Sabha on the project. He requested that the centre hold discussions with everyone to ward off concerns regarding the project. The centre replied to Tharoor saying that the economical and scientific aspects must be inspected before considering the project.

I have been trying to get the Centre's perspective on Kerala's SilverLine project, but GoI seems to think ignorance is bliss. Concerns expressed on a project of such immense importance need to be addressed thru transparent & consultative deliberations w/ all stakeholders. pic.twitter.com/b0Tza9Fw7B — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 21, 2021

On the other hand, Congress High Command voiced displeasure over Shashi Tharoor’s stand on the implementation of the K-Rail project in Kerala that deviates from the party’s stand. The leadership’s stand on the matter is that there is no importance for the voice of individuals in general matters. K C Venugopal reacted that Tharoor won’t stray far from party policies.