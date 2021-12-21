Moderna, the maker of the COVID-19 vaccine, expects no difficulty manufacturing a booster shot to defend against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, and could start work in a few weeks, according to Chief Executive Stephane Bancel.

Moderna aims to begin clinical trials on a vaccine to guard against the fast-spreading Omicron form early next year, but for the time being is concentrating on a booster dosage vaccination.

‘For Omicron, just minimal tweaks are required. I don’t anticipate any issues,’ Bancel stated this in a Tuesday interview with the Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger.

In a matter of weeks, Moderna could be ready to construct an Omicron booster – CEO

Moderna, the maker of the COVID-19 vaccine, expects no difficulty manufacturing a booster shot to defend against the Omicron strain of the coronavirus, and could start work in a few weeks, according to Chief Executive Stephane Bancel.

Moderna aims to begin clinical trials on a vaccine to guard against the fast-spreading Omicron form early next year, but for the time being is concentrating on a booster dosage vaccination.

‘For Omicron, just minimal tweaks are required. I don’t anticipate any issues,’ Bancel stated this in a Tuesday interview with the Swiss newspaper TagesAnzeiger.