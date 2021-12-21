India reports 5,326 new Covid cases and 453 deaths

India recorded 5,326 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 3,47,52,164 since the epidemic began, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, . The daily hike in Covid-19 cases is approximately 19% lower than yesterday’s spike of 6,563 cases.

The number of active cases in India has dropped to 79,097, the lowest in 572 days. In the last 24 hours, the government has reported 453 Covid-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 4,78,007. The number of fatalities today is much higher than yesterday’s spike of 132.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March 2020. India’s total Omicron tally has now hit 165 cases.