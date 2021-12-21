Know how to link Aadhaar Card with voter ID

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha had passed a bill to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar Cards on Monday. One can link their Aadhaar to voter ID cards by visiting the booth-level officers via National Voter Service Portal, SMS, or phone.

Here is the step-by-step guide to linking Aadhaar to a voter ID card:

Link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via SMS:

1. Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

2. Type in the message in the following format- <Voter ID number> <Aadhaar number>.

3. Send the SMS to the number 166 or 51969.

Link Aadhaar to a voter ID card via the phone:

Step 1: You can also call the call centre to link the Aadhaar with your voter ID.

Step 2: Dial 1950 on weekdays from 10 am to 5 pm.

Step 3: Share your voter ID card number and Aadhaar number to link it.

Link Aadhaar to a voter ID card by contacting the booth level officers:

Step 1: Share an application with the nearest booth level office.

Step 2: The booth officer will cross-check the details and visit your place for further verification.

Step 3: Once done, it will be shown in the records.

Link Aadhaar with voter ID online:

– Visit the election commission website https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/

– Login to the portal (you will be asked to log in using either your mobile number, email id, voter id number

– You will be required to provide your state, district and other personal details –name, date of birth and father’s name

Click on the search button

– If entered correctly, your details will match government’s database and will be displayed on the screen

– Click ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option on the left side of the screen

– A pop-up page will appear

– You will be asked to fill in the name that appears on your Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number and/or registered email address.

– Hit the submit button. Also, don’t forget to cross check the details you have provided.

– Now, a message will appear on the screen stating that the application has been registered successfully.