Omicron accounts for 73% of new Covid-19 cases in US

According to health officials, the fast-spreading Omicron variety is currently the most common coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 percent of new cases in the previous week for which data is available.

The increase in cases was tallied by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention based on statistics from the week ending on Saturday. Only 12.6 percent of US cases were caused by Omicron in the previous week.

According to the CDC, Omicron accounts for more than 90% of new cases in the Pacific Northwest, much of the US South, and parts of the Midwest.

The news comes ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech on Covid on Tuesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has already stated that the country will not be “locked down.” As the Omicron coronavirus strain sparks a new wave of infections around the world, top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci warned on Sunday of a bleak winter ahead