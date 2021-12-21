Omicron: US adds 8 more countries to ‘high risk’ list

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added at least eight more countries to its list of ‘high risk’ countries in order to discourage travel to these countries and contain the spread of Covid-19. ‘Avoid travel to Spain’, the CDC advised in one of its travel warnings for the 8 countries. Finland, Gibraltar, Monaco Chad, Lebanon, Bonaire and San Marino are the other countries in the list. Travelers should also follow recommendations or rules in the eight countries, including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance, said the US health department. ‘ “If you must visit Spain, make sure you are completely vaccinated. Due to the current situation in Spain, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of infection and spreading Covid-19 variants’, CDC added.