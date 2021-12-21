The US FDA put on hold, plans to test LSD in anxiety patients

Mind Medicine Inc’s proposal to begin studying the psychedelic substance generally known as LSD in patients with generalised anxiety disorder has been put on hold by the US Food and Drug Administration.

On Tuesday, the FDA placed a hold on the drug developer’s experimental new drug application, which is required to begin a mid-stage trial of the substance, lysergic acid diethylamide.

The rationale for the hold was unclear at first. More information about the FDA’s decision is likely within 30 days, according to Mind Medicine.