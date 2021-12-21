TMC MP Derek O’Brien suspended from Rajya Sabha for throwing Rule book at chair

New Delhi: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining part of the Winter Session on Tuesday after he threw the rule book at the chair. The MP threw the rule book during the passage of the electoral reforms bill in the House and the suspension of 12 MPs and then staged a walkout.

Biju Janata Dal leader Sasmit Patra, who was Presiding the Chair, made the announcement to suspend Derek followed by a motion moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Murleedharan in the Upper House. The TMC leader then staged a walkout from the House following other members of Opposition parties that included Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, Shiv Sena, Left, RJD, Samajwadi Party and BSP. With the suspension of Derek from Rajya Sabha, now the total number of suspended MPs from the House is 13.

‘The last time I got suspended from the Rajya Sabha was when the government was bulldozing the farm laws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and bulldozing Election Laws Bill, 2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon’, the TMC MP tweeted following his suspension.

The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021 Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon — Derek O'Brien | ????? ?'???????? (@derekobrienmp) December 21, 2021

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday and in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, seeks linking of electoral roll data with Aadhaar. The bill was opposed by Opposition parties. Derek O’Brien spoke for two minutes criticising the bill, before he walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.