Actor Samantha replies to Twitter user who trolled her about divorce

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu clapped back at a Twitter user who made derogatory remarks regarding her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, implying that she ‘robbed’ crores in alimony. Samantha simply wrote, ‘God bless your soul.’

The tweet Samantha was replying to read, ‘@Samanthaprabhu2 is a divorced ruined second-hand item who has 50 crores tax-free money robbed from a gentleman!’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce in a joint statement in October, saying they had chosen to separate ways as husband and wife to pursue (their) respective paths. Days later, she lashed out at troll attacks on her reputation, dismissing erroneous rumours of her affairs and abortions. Samantha also expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support and for defending her from personal insults. ‘A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,’ she said.