Bill Gates cancels his holiday plans over Omicron

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter to announce that he has cancelled most of his holiday plans amid surging omicron variant that could usher in ‘the worst part of the pandemic’. Bill Gates, whose organisation has concentrated efforts on fighting the coronavirus, tweeted, ‘I know it’s frustrating to go into another holiday season with COVID looming over us. But it won’t be like this forever. Someday the pandemic will end, and the better we look after each other, the sooner that time will come’. In a multiple-tweet thread, he said, ‘If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022’.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has been postponed until the summer, adding to the list of cancellations due to the rising number of Omicron cases. JPMorgan Chase & Co. also opted to go virtual with its 40th annual health-care conference.