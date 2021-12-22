British Columbia shuts down due to Covid surge

As the Omicron variant has dominated the Covid cases in the Canadian Pacific Coast province, British Columbia has announced that the bars, nightclubs and gyms of the province would be shut down.

Bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres and dance studios will have to close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, and all seated events will be reduced to 50 percent capacity. Weddings and other indoor parties are being cancelled.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer, said on Tuesday that the risk posed by omicron is fundamentally different from that of other variations, and that it infects persons who have been vaccinated or have had COVID-19 more easily.

She claims that the province is experiencing ‘explosive breakouts,’ in which a significant number of people are exposed at once. A rise in instances has also been observed among people aged 18 to 35.

Because of a record number of coronavirus cases, the French-speaking province of Quebec declared Monday that bars, movies, gyms and spas will be closed.