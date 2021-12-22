‘Churuli’ uncensored version released on OTT platform: Censor Board informs Kerala HC

Kochi: The Censor Board (CBFC) in formed the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that an uncensored version of Malayalam mystery horror film ‘Churuli’ was released on OTT platform Sony LIV.

The lawyer for CBFC submitted before Justice P V Kunhikrishnan that the censored version of the film was cleared for public viewing with an ‘A’ certificate. However, the uncensored version of the film was released on the OTT platform, he told the court. According to the CBFC statement, the lawyer for the petitioner Peggy Fen said that he wants to modify the prayers in the petition and sought time for the same. Advocate C A Anoop, who appeared for Fen, also told the court that the language used in the movie was ‘filthy’.

The court observed that no one was there representing the producer Lijo Jose Pellissery and therefore, listed the matter for hearing on January 7. The court also said that while the petitioner, also a lawyer herself, may have a good case, she should consider approaching a civil court instead.

On the earlier date of hearing, the court had termed the language used in the movie to be ‘;obscene’ and ‘filthy’ and called the act to be ‘atrocious’. The petitioner has sought removal of the movie from the OTT platform ‘as expeditiously as possible’ pointing out the reason that there is an ‘overdose of foul language’ in the film. It has also contended that the movie did not adhere to censor board rules and regulations and did not display any statutory warning on the screen when showing characters using alcohol or smoking as is mandatory under the law.