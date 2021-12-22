France to toughen vaccine rules in effort to avoid a lockdown

Faced with an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, France’s government is attempting to pass legislation requiring vaccination before entering any restaurant and many other public venues, as well as proposing tougher restrictions if the current outbreak does not subside.

However, due to objections from unions and employers, the government halted efforts to impose a health pass for all workplaces on Tuesday.

French Prime Minister Jean-Claude Castex spent Tuesday meeting the mayors and MPs in the hopes of persuading them to adopt stricter vaccine regulations.

In the meantime, families and vacationers from France were flocking to virus testing tents in preparation for the holidays.