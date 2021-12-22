Nine more Omicron cases detected in Kerala; Tally reaches 24

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed on Wednesday that nine more cases of Omicron have been reported in the state. The variant was detected in three people who arrived at Thiruvananthapuram and six who arrived at Ernakulam.

A couple aged 54 and 52 years and a 43-year-old woman from Nigeria were found to have the Covid variant in Thiruvananthapuram. Two people aged 18 and 47 who arrived from the UK, a 43-year-old woman and a 11-year-old boy from Tanzania, 44-year-old woman from Ghana, and 26-year-old woman from Ireland tested Covid positive in Ernakulam. With this, the total number of Omicron cases in the state rose to 24.

Six people who arrived at Kochi Airport on December 18 and 19 had tested Covid positive. They were admitted to the hospital directly and there is no one from outside in their contact lists. The couple from Nigeria who landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport on December 10 tested positive in the test done on December 17. Two of their children are on the primary contact list.

The 51-year-old woman who arrived at Thiruvananthapuram from the UK tested positive on December 18 and was admitted to the hospital subsequently. Her samples were sent to Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology for genome sequencing and the results confirmed the presence of Omicron variant.