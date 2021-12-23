32 female CRPF commandos ready for VIP protection

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which also handles VIP protection, will soon have 32 female commandos ready to be deployed with the security detail of some leaders. The maiden contingent of CRPF women commandos will be deployed as personal security officers in the security detail of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur.

‘In 2019, we established a VIP security wing, which at first consisted just of males. However, we began training women to be part of the squad, and the ladies will now be assigned to VIPs by the second week of January,’ said a paramilitary force spokesperson. The spokesperson confirmed that the women personnel will be attached to the three women but ‘on a need basis’. The spokesperson also added that they will be deployed with other Z+ category protectees too.