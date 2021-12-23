African country bans unvaccinated from public places

Nairobi: Kenyan government banned unvaccinated people from entering public places. All residents will have to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to use public transport, national parks, game reserves, hotels, bars and government offices.

The government took this decision as the daily number of Covid-19 cases surged in the country. The test positivity rate surged to 30% from 1%. In the last 24 hours, 3,328 people have been tested Covid-19 positive.

Kenya announced last month that it would impose tough restrictions on unvaccinated people from December 21 but a Nairobi court suspended the order last week .