Archeologists find treasure in ancient shipwrecks in Mediterranean coast

The Israel Antiquities Authority revealed the discovery of two shipwrecks off the Mediterranean coast on Wednesday, each containing a sunken trove of hundreds of Roman and mediaeval silver coins.

Archaeologists dated the artefacts near the ancient city of Caesarea to the Roman and Mamluk periods, roughly 1,700 and 600 years ago. Hundreds of Roman silver and copper coins from the mid-third century, as well as more than 500 Middle Ages silver coins, were discovered among the debris.

They were discovered during an underwater study by the IAA’s Marine Archaeology Unit two months ago, according to Jacob Sharvit, the Unit chief.

Figurines, bells, ceramics, and metal relics from the ships, such as nails and a smashed iron anchor, were among the other objects discovered near the ancient city of Caesarea.