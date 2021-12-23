Man who claims to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan arrested for threatening Aaditya Thackeray

The cyber cell of Mumbai crime branch has detained a man on the charges of sending threatening messages to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The accused identified as Jaisingh Rajput, claims to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to sources, Jaisingh called minister Aaditya Thackeray on December 8 and as the minister did not answer his calls, he started sending abusive and threatening messages to him. The arrest of the accused was made from Bengaluru.

‘With the help of technical support, the accused was arrested, and further investigations are underway’, said a cyber cell officer requesting anonymity.