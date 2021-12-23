PM Modi to kickstart projects worth over ?2,000 crore in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Thursday to launch a series of schemes and projects worth over Rs 2,095 crore, said his office. This will be Modi’s second visit to his constituency in ten days, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year. He visited the city on December 13 to unveil the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Banas Dairy Kashi Sankul (complex) at the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority Food Park in Karkhiyaon. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the dairy, stretched over 30 acres and costing over Rs 475 crore, will have the capacity to process five lakh gallons of milk everyday. A bonus of around 35 crore will also be digitally transferred to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers linked with the Banas Dairy.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a website and logo dedicated to the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) Milk Conformity Assessment Scheme, developed with the support of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).Several urban development projects will be inaugurated, including six projects for the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking-and-surface park at Beniabagh, the beautification of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant at Ramna village, and the deployment of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations as part of the Smart City Mission.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Union education ministry’s Inter University Centre for Teachers Education, which cost over 107 crore, and a Teachers’ Education Centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over ?7 crore.