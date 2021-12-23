SRK spotted shooting for first time after Aryan Khan case, pic goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan has returned to work. On Wednesday, the 56-year-old actor was photographed on set in Mumbai. He was seen sporting a black T-shirt and spectacles as he entered the scene. On Instagram, many fan accounts dedicated to the actor posted a photo. The actor was sighted in Mumbai for the first time after the Bombay High Court granted bail for his and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) detained Aryan Khan and many others in a drug case on October 2 during a raid on a cruise ship travelling off the coast of Mumbai. In October, he walked out of Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail after over three weeks in judicial custody.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, which also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He is also a co-producer on Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, her first film as a producer. He also supported Bob Biswas, a solo film starring Abhishek Bachchan, which was released earlier this month.

On the job front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the much-anticipated film Pathan. More information about the film is anticipated.