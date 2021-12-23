‘Tuna in a can’: What happens to your body when you eat it…

Before even examining the nutrition label, canned tuna offers a multitude of benefits. It’s shelf-stable, inexpensive, and can easily be thrown on a classic tuna melt. It can also be used in tons of different meals from salads to sandwiches. The nutritional benefits of canned tuna are plentiful. However, it is critical not to consume too much of this pantry staple, as too much tuna can lead to mercury poisoning. Most of the time, though, incorporating canned tuna into your diet can be a healthy addition because of the health benefits it can provide.

1. You will eat more protein.

The benefits of adding protein to your diet include feeling fuller for longer and ultimately consuming fewer calories. Tuna in canned form is an excellent source of protein. As reported by the USDA, one can of oil-packed tuna is packed with 46.6 grams of protein, while one can of water-packed tuna is packed with 31.7 grams of protein. Just one can of tuna could satisfy almost all of your daily protein needs since you should be consuming 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight. This is one efficient way to meet your protein needs.

2. You can promote brain and eye health.

If you eat a tuna sandwich for lunch, you’ll be strengthening your brain and eye function thanks to the omega-3 fatty acids in the tuna. Among omega-3 fatty acids, DHA is known for its memory-enhancing properties. Moreover, it reduces inflammation and eliminates the symptoms of dry eye. In other words, if you were looking for an incentive to start buying canned tuna, now you have two.

3. Packing oil can cause weight gain.

Oil-packed tuna has some benefits, including being more protein rich and tastier than water-based tuna, but it is also more calorie and fat dense, so it could contribute to weight gain. Let’s look at the numbers: one ounce of oil-saturated tuna contains 56 calories and 2 grams of fat while one ounce of water-packed tuna contains less than half that amount, 24 calories and under 1 gram of fat. Despite the fact this is not a make-or-break factor, if you’re watching your calories and fat, you should go for the tuna infused with water.

4. It is possible to feel bloated.

Cans of tuna contain sodium, which can cause bloating in large quantities. A can of tuna – oil-packed or water-packed – contains about a quarter of your daily sodium intake, according to the Linus Pauling Institute. Although sodium regulates body fluids, going overboard could cause bloating. Therefore, you need to be aware of how much canned tuna you consume each day in order to stay within your daily sodium limit.

5. Overeating mercury could cause poisoning.

Firstly, canned tuna is significantly less mercury-laden than fresh tuna, so you can consume it more frequently. Mercury should be avoided whenever possible since it is a neurotoxin. If you see a tuna can labeled ‘light tuna’, that means it contains less mercury than albacore tuna. ‘Light tuna’ can be eaten by adults once a week without causing any health issues. As long as you eat everything in moderation, you can avoid mercury poisoning and eating too much canned tuna.